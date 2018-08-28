Gundogan: City can win the Champions League

Ilkay Gundogan believes Manchester City can win the UEFA Champions League this season, after maturing as a team over the last year.

The defending Premier League champions were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of Europe’s most prestigious club competition last season, when Liverpool beat them 5-1 over two legs.

Open training from Cityzens Sunday with our wonderful fans!!! 👍💫 #mancity pic.twitter.com/sCSzUaY3wk — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2018

However, Gundogan insists there is still a belief in the squad that they can challenge for the silverware, especially now that they’ve grown in stature.

“I dream of winning the Champions League title with Manchester City and a title with Germany,” the midfielder told WAZ.

“In Manchester last season we had the feeling that we are ready for it. It was not enough. This year nothing has changed in this feeling.

“I believe that we are even a bit more mature. We have the potential to become Champions League winners.”

The Champions League draw will take place on Thursday night in Monaco.