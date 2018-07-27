Marco Verratti and Maxwell confident of Champions League glory with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfield maestro Marco Verratti is confident of his team’s chances of winning the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

SINGAPORE – The Ligue 1 champions are in town for the 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC) in preparation for the 2018/19 campaign where they will once again aim for the elusive UEFA Champions League crown.

Despite Qatar Sports Investment’s takeover of the club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have yet to crack the code to winning European club football’s biggest prize. Their best showing is still the quarterfinals and this is something they hope to address with new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician took the reins after Unai Emery left for Arsenal and while an eighth Ligue 1 title is a key objective, Tuchel must surely bring Champions League glory to Paris if he is to be considered successful.

Tuchel will have a plethora of star names like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Dani Alves to help him in the quest but one player who will need to be on song for them to click is playmaker Marco Verratti.

The 25-year-old Italian maestro has been with the club since 2012 and while he has a full cabinet of winner’s medals, the ‘big prize’ remains missing.

Speaking to the media at Nike’s PhantomVSN boot trial in Singapore, Verratti refused to admit that another season without reaching the Champions League objective will be a negative and is confident of success with the team, especially with compatriot Gianluigi Buffon’s arrival.

“Last year if you ask me, I couldn’t believe this (Buffon joining PSG). It is a real pleasure for me to play with him on the same team. Everybody knows he is a great goalkeeper and everybody is going to witness it again now when he plays for PSG,” Verratti said.

“It won’t be a failure if we don’t win the Champions League because it is really difficult to win it. All the other teams in the competition are just as good.

“We cannot think so far ahead but focus on it game by game. As players, we can only give our best and push to go as far as possible. Having said that, I am confident of the upcoming season because we have a very good team this year.”

While Verratti’s optimism outlines the player’s belief in his teammates, PSG’s assistant Sporting Director Maxwell insists that the club are looking at the season as a whole and not just the Champions League.

“He (Tuchel) brings with him a new energy and new system of play which will give the players a new knowledge of football and we are confident that we can reach our goals with him,” Maxwell explained.

“When you play for a club like PSG, every competition is important. It is our obligation to fight every day to win, be it in the Champions League, French Ligue 1 or any competition we are in.

“I think when you play for a club like PSG, you go into every competition with the goal to win. I think it is not right to say one competition above the others. You go on the field you be competitive and to win. That is our obligation to the fans, to fight in every game. Of course we will fight to go as far as we can in the Champions League but it is wrong to say one competition is above the other ones.”

