Maxwell: Mbappe can be a football phenom like Ibra, Messi and Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain’s Assistant Sporting Director Maxwell tips Kylian Mbappe to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

SINGAPORE – Paris Saint-Germain’s Assistant Sporting Director Maxwell urged fans to give Kylian Mbappe more time before comparing him to the world’s top players.

Maxwell is in Singapore as part of the PSG contingent who are participating in the International Champions Cup (ICC), where they are set to face Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid.

Speaking at the boot trial of the Nike’s PhantomVSN at the Geylang pitch, the PSG legend was in confident mood ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, especially with a certain French wonder kid in their ranks.

Mbappe, 19, has taken world football by storm after a sensational World Cup campaign where he helped France to their second World Cup title.

The French youngster has had a terrific year after helping PSG to a seventh Ligue 1 title along with the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

He scored 13 goals for the Parisian giants last season and went on to pip his club teammate Neymar to become the World Cup’s most-talked about star.

Mbappe’s quick rise to fame has led to comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Maxwell reckons the youngsters needs to get better before he can be mentioned in the same breath as the legendary pair.

“He is only 19 years old. Every player at this age can improve a lot. He showed what he is capable of at the World Cup but we know that with (Thomas) Tuchel and the players at the club, he can reach another level as well,” Maxwell told FOX Sports Asia.

“Nobody should compare Mbappe to Messi and Ronaldo. He has different skills, a lot of speed and very good technique. Yes of course he can be one of the phenomenal players in football like Ronaldo, Messi and Ibra (Zlatan Ibrahimovic) but let’s give him more time before we talk about that.”

While Mbappe has been tipped to pip Messi and Ronaldo to the next Ballon d’Or, Maxwell was quick to play down the Frenchman’s chances, although he admitted that the 19-year-old should be in contention for world football’s biggest individual accolade.

He said: “We always talk about two or three players who can win the Ballon d’Or (every year) and he (Mbappe) has all the skills to take him there. Also, he is at PSG where his teammates can help him achieve that so let’s see. It is not easy to predict such things and you never know who wins it in the end but he does have all the conditions to win it for sure.”

Mbappe did not travel with the PSG team to Singapore as he is on an extended post-World Cup break but the Ligue 1 giants still have enough star names in the squad to give Arsenal and Atletico a run for their money.

