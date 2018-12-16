Reports: Lionel Messi asks for three Premier League players at Barcelona

It can be said that FC Barcelona are in somewhat of a transitional phase. The Blaugrana have seen many key figures depart from the club during the last few years, with only Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets remaining of the old guard. And so, Messi himself has suggested three players who can improve Barcelona in the future.

Don Balon reports that Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona to sign up to three Premier League stars. The names which he has supposedly put forward are that of Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba, and Christian Eriksen.

All three players are currently in extremely different situations at their respective clubs.

Mohamed Salah started the season slowly for Liverpool but has since found his old form back. The Egyptian is one of the key stars for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp and is unlikely to make the move anytime soon. However, if a club with the calibre of Barcelona come calling, he could leave Merseyside to team up with Lionel Messi himself.

The second name on the list is that of Christian Eriksen. According to Don Balon, the Dane feels like his project in North London is nearing completion, and would like to take on a new challenge in the near future.

Finally, for Paul Pogba, his stay in England so far has been less than pleasant. The Frenchman has failed to live up to his potential and has constantly found himself in the bad books of manager Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona have been linked with all three players heavily in the recent months, and could make a move in the coming months.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While all three Premier League stars have been linked with a move away from their club in recent times, it is hard to imagine such a deal come through. Paul Pogba seems the most likely to leave Manchester United for pastures new, however getting Salah and Eriksen will prove to be a challenge.