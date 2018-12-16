Manchester United midfielder set for loan move to Premier League rivals

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is the latest on the transfer radar as we inch ever closer to the January transfer window. The Mirror claim that the player could be headed to West Ham as a part of a loan deal next month.

Pereira started the season well for United, but has since fallen out of favor with manager Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian spent a large amount of time on loan last season and was expected to break in to the first team this time around, but the same has far from materialized.

Now, reports claim that the 22-year-old has avoided signing a contract extension with the Red Devils in the hope for regular playing time elsewhere, and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is keen to offer him just that.

With United unwillingly to let a permanent deal take place, a loan move in the winter could be the solution that keeps all parties fairly happy.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – With Pereira’s playing time at a premium, a move to the Hammers may prove lucrative in the short term, and beneficial perhaps in the long term too.