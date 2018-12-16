Reports: Barcelona open talks with Chelsea defender

Barcelona have opened talks with Chelsea regarding a potential loan move for defender Andreas Christensen.

With Samuel Umtiti out injured and Thomas Vermaelen struggling for form, Barcelona are short on options at centre-back and are on the lookout for a short-term fix.

They have zoned in on Christensen with the idea of taking him on a six-month loan deal, according to Sport. However, Chelsea are more keen on negotiating for a permanent switch and as a result have rebuffed the Spanish giants’ initial loan offer.

Christensen himself is reportedly keen on a move to Spain after failing to secure adequate game time under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

After featuring heavily under Antonio Conte and establishing himself as one of the mainstays in the Chelsea defence, the Dane has fallen down the pecking order, with Sarri preferring the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz.

He is now looking for a move away to reignite his career. Barcelona have already held talks with the player and his camp, who are open to the possibilities of a January switch.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Christensen has hardly featured for Chelsea this season and it would be wise for them to allow him to head to a top European side to put his career back on track.

Barcelona are in dire need of defensive reinforcements and they are unlikely to get a better player than Christensen in January. This is a move that makes sense for all parties involved.