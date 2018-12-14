Manchester United are in the middle of yet another terrible campaign and are sitting sixth on the league table. Furthermore, manager Jose Mourinho’s position at the club grows uncertain each day. However, reports suggest that the Red Devils’ top brass has given the Portuguese one last chance, approving him to sign one of his targets for a world record fee.

For quite some time now, Jose Mourinho has been crying for yet another centre back for his squad. The Red Devils currently have Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, and Victor Lindelof on their books. However, the Portuguese manager is still not satisfied completely and has asked for one more central defender.

And if reports from the Evening Standard are to be believed, it seems that Mourinho will finally be granted his wish.

It was recently reported that the former Real Madrid coach, along with his agent, had a meeting with Ed Woodward regarding January plans. Subsequently, it is now being told that Woodward has given Mourinho the go-ahead to make a £100 Million bid for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The fee itself would make Koulibaly the most expensive defender of all time, surpassing the £75 Million mark hit by Virgil Van Dijk’s transfer to Liverpool.

However, Koulibaly’s current club, Napoli, is not expected to entertain any bid for their star defender. Nevertheless, a world record offer could tempt them into selling the Senegal international.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While a 100 Million bid in January seems extreme, these are indeed desperate times for the Red Devils. However, even if Mourinho is allowed to approach Napoli for Koulibaly, there is little chance that the Serie A club would entertain him. Furthermore, Mourinho himself might decide to go for Premier League proven Toby Alderweireld instead, having been linked heavily with the Belgian recently.