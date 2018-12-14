Reports: Jose Mourinho emerges as shock managerial candidate for Champions League strugglers

In spite of rumours emerging every week of Jose Mourinho getting the sack at Manchester United, new reports indicate that the Portuguese won’t be without a job for long, in the case that he is sacked.

Jose Mourinho hasn’t enjoyed the best of spells with Manchester United. The Portuguese was appointed as the manager in 2016 but has so far failed to win the league. Furthermore, Manchester United’s playing style under Mourinho has created a big divide in the fanbase, half of which, is asking for him to be sacked.

Nevertheless, it seems that the former-Premier League winner is still in high demand, with reports claiming that Inter Milan are hoping to bring him back to the San Siro, according to Calciomercato.

The Nerazzurri themselves are in a transitional phase and suffered a heartbreaking exit from the Champions League earlier this week. However, with new CEO Giuseppe Marotta on-board, the planning for future has already begun.

According to the report, the Italian giants are displeased with current manager Luciano Spalletti and have begun searching for a potential replacement. Furthermore, three names which have popped up on the shortlist to succeed the Italian are those of Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone, and Jose Mourinho.

While Conte has been out of work since being fired from the position of Chelsea head coach earlier this year, both Mourinho and Simeone are still contracted to their clubs. However, with Mourinho’s position uncertain and Simeone’s history with the Italian club, any one of the three could end up in the hot seat.