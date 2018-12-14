Reports: Real Madrid identify first signing of 2019

Real Madrid are suffering from a bad season overall. Los Blancos lost their best player in Cristiano Ronaldo, and have already parted ways with one manager. However, the Galacticos’ big boss- Florentino Perez – is already making plans for the next season, and has identified one key player for the same.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez has identified Austrian left-back David Alaba as a top transfer target for 2019.

The Spaniard has seen his side suffer from one of their worst campaigns so far, and is already said to be planning for the future.

Hence, one name, that Perez has identified to bring in next summer is Bayern Munich’s David Alaba. The Austrian left-back has been with the Bavarians since joining from Austria Wien as a youngster and has gone on to become one of the key figures in the team. He has made over three hundred appearances, while also recording twenty-six goals.

However, Real Madrid’s move for Alaba depends upon their current left-back Marcelo. The Brazilian is said to be looking for a change and is on the radar of Italian giants Juventus.

Nevertheless, Alaba’s versatility, along with an approachable price tag (€60 Million), is of serious interest to Los Blancos and could see them make a formal offer in the coming months.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; David Alaba’s move to Madrid depends upon a rather unique chain of events. The Austrian would be free to move to Madrid once Marcelo leaves for Juventus. Which, in turn, would only be possible after Alex Sandro decides to leave the Bianconeri. The Brazilian has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United in the past and could spark one entertaining transfer sequence.