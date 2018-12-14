Reports: David de Gea set to sign bumper contract with Manchester United

Manchester United have spectacularly fallen from grace over the last five years. The Red Devils haven’t won a title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and haven’t even managed to make it into the top 4 on occasions. However, it is the popular opinion out there, that without David de Gea, the fall would’ve been far worse.

According to The Sun, Spanish ‘no. 1’ David de Gea is set to put pen to paper on a bumper new contract, that would make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world. De Gea’s rumoured new wages are said to be around £400,000-a-week after bonuses, which would put him alongside Alexis Sanchez, as Manchester United’s highest wage earners.

Furthermore, if the mentioned figure is correct, the Spaniard would also become one of the best-paid football players in the world.

Initially, de Gea’s contract was set to expire in 2020, after Manchester United triggered the option of one additional year. However, with the new contract signed, the Spaniard is set to be a part of the Red Devils for the foreseeable future.

David de Gea, himself, was the subject of interest from Real Madrid and PSG in the past but has since decided to stay at United.

Recently, manager Jose Mourinho himself cited the Spaniard as the ‘best goalkeeper’ in the world, indicating that he is hoping for the contract extension to be signed soon: “You know he’s a world class player, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world and if our ambitions are to be a big club to be a winning club you need the best goalkeeper in the world and you need also some other players that are the best in the world.

“I know he wants to stay, I know his agent is happy to do what the player wants and I also know the board want him to stay and they are working on that so hopefully sooner or later they reach a conclusion,” said Mourinho in a previous press conference.