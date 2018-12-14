Reports: Mauricio Pochettino wants Barcelona flop at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur remarkably started the 2018/19 season without making any new signings. Despite that, Mauricio Pochettino was able to steer his team into the UEFA Champions League round of 16, while also maintaining their best ever start to the Premier League. However, it seems that the Argentine head coach will finally receive financial backing in the coming months, and has identified one Barcelona flop as a potential target.

Andre Gomes has been a revelation ever since his move from Barcelona to Everton. The Portuguese international is spending the season on loan at the Merseyside club. However, some decent performances in the past few weeks have encouraged Everton to bring him in permanently.

However, the Toffees aren’t the only ones impressed by Gomes. The Sun claims that the midfielder has made an impression on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

As a result, Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy has made it his top priority to bring in the former-Valencia man, in order to appease Pochettino; who himself has been attracting interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Pochettino is said to be on the shortlist of both the European heavyweights, who could make a move for him as soon as the next season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; After a torrid spell at Barcelona, Andre Gomes has slowly regained his confidence at Everton. The Portuguese midfielder has even managed to put in some impressive performances, sparking interest from Tottenham. However, Spurs will have to beat Everton themselves, who look to make Gomes’s stay permanent.