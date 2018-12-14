Reports: Chelsea closing in on promising Italian midfielder

Chelsea have transformed from a defensive team to a much more offensive one under head coach Maurizio Sarri. The Italian has revolutionized the way the Blues had played football for the last five years and has brought back a feel-good factor at Stamford Bridge. However, for his project to move forward, Sarri would require new players, one of whom is being closely monitored.

According to Sport Witness, via Union Sarda, Chelsea are closely monitoring Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, with a view towards a possible move in January. The youngster is highly rated in his native country and has also made his senior international debut for Italy.

Reports state that several clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Atletico Madrid are in the hunt for Barella. However, Chelsea seem to be moving ahead in the race and are prepared to offer €45 Million for his services.

Furthermore, the player himself is quite familiar with one of Chelsea’s prominent coaching staff members- Gianfranco Zola. The ex-player, who is now assistant to Maurizio Sarri, had once coached Cagliari before. It was during this time, that he handed Barella his debut for the club.

The player himself has earned praises from Italian legends Alessandro Del Piero and Andrea Pirlo in the past, while being compared to Steven Gerrard at the same time.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Barella is one of the highest rated prospects coming out of Italy right now and signing him won’t be easy. However, the player’s existing relationship with Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola might nudge him to move to Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, it is all transfer talk for now with Chelsea considering several other options in midfield.