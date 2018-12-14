Reports: Pep Guardiola hoping to bring 50 Million rated left back to Manchester City

Manchester City have completely transformed under Pep Guardiola to become one of the best sides in Europe. The Spaniard brought with himself an attacking style of play, along with several expensive reinforcements to help the Citizens become almost invulnerable. But it seems that he is still unhappy with his squad depth and could make a move for a Premier League winning fullback.

One of Manchester City’s weakest position is the left-back. Constant injuries to Benjamin Mendy have left the Citizens short of options in that particular department. As a result, Guardiola has had to deploy makeshift fullbacks in Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko in that position.

However, the Mirror suggests that the Spanish coach is hoping to strengthen that particular area in the upcoming months by signing one Premier League winning left-back- Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell played a minor role in Leicester City’s title-winning season in 2015/16 but has since become one of the stalwarts of the team. The 21-year-old has been impressing with his performances ever since and was even called up to the England National Team recently.

Nevertheless, the City boss will have to part ways with around £50 Million if he wishes to sign the Leicester City man.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Ben Chilwell’s growth in the last few years is sure to make him a wanted man. And with reports that Guardiola is not fully impressed with the injury-prone Benjamin Mendy, City could move for the Leicester City player.