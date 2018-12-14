Reports: Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A

Over the past few seasons, rumours of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona have gathered steam, and according to one particular FIFA agent, the Argentine is open to a move to the Serie A.

Alessio Sundas is reportedly in talks with Messi, his father as well as the general manager of Barcelona, Pep Segura regarding a potential move to Italy.

According to Sundas, the last time he approached the Messi camp with this proposition, he was met with a firm ‘no’, however, this time around, they have remained open to the possibility.

He added that his initial plan was to offer Messi to Napoli, but since they might not be able to afford the Argentine, he would have to explore other options.

“Initially, my idea was to propose the deal to Napoli because I think that Messi is the only one able to approach and, in some way, revive the myth of Maradona. It would be a stimulating challenge. However, this operation with Napoli is not easy at all.

“Not all the clubs can afford a player like Leo and with AC Milan struggling with the UEFA sanctions, I believe that Inter remain the only reliable club, both in economic and technical terms. Bringing Messi to Inter would mean to place the unique market transfer capable of equalizing the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus,” he said to Radio Goal 24.

Messi recently signed a contract to remain with Barcelona until 2021. He has also reiterated his desire to stay with the club until his retirement, so it remains to be seen if he backtracks on his words and does indeed opt for a move to Italy, reigniting his decade-long rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.