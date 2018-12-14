Reports: Chelsea star names 1 condition on which he will join Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but it now appears he has issued the Spanish giants an ultimatum stating that he would only be willing to join the club if they were to get rid of current manager Santiago Solari.

According to Don Balon, Hazard is not keen on working with Solari, who replaced Julen Lopetegui after Madrid’s disastrous start to the season.

While Solari has steadied the ship to an extent, he lacks credentials as a manager, which could be a stumbling block in Los Blancos’ pursuit of a number of top players.

Hazard is widely expected to complete a move to Spain next summer, with some reports even indicating Madrid had set aside a jersey number for the Belgian star.

However, he does not seem to want to risk leaving a club of Chelsea’s stature to work with a manager still feeling his way around the job.

It remains to be seen if Hazard changes his mind – a strong run in the Champions League by Madrid would help their cause – but as of right now, things are not looking too good for the Spanish side.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Don Balon are known for making outlandish claims and this might be just another one they have churned out. Madrid are the biggest club in the world and even working with a manager as inexperienced as Solari shouldn’t be enough to force a player to give up on their dream.