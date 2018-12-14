Reports: Barcelona, Manchester City lead race to sign €80m Bundesliga starlet

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz’s rise over the past couple of seasons has been startling and he has attracted attention from a number of top clubs; Barcelona and Manchester City the chief among them.

According to Sport, both City and Barcelona have set their sights on Havertz, who is valued at €55m. Leverkusen, however, will reportedly settle for nothing less than €80m.

The 19-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in Europe and has been in fine form this season, popping up with six goals and six assists already this campaign.

The midfielder is contracted to the German club until 2022 and his contract has no release clause which means Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell their prized asset.

It is surprising the interest comes from City and Barcelona, two clubs who have ample midfield firepower. The Sky Blues have arguably the greatest creative midfielder in Europe at present in Kevin de Bruyne and Barcelona’s midfield too is stacked with talent in Arthur Melo, Philippe Coutinho and co.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Plenty of other top teams, including Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG are also in the race to sign the young midfielder, which would result in quite an intense bidding war if Leverkusen are to start entertaining offers.

However, it would be wise for the 19-year-old to spend at least another year in Germany honing his trade before he looks for a lucrative switch to a top team.