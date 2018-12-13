Reports: Bayern Munich enter Hazard race

After a torrid start to the season, Bayern Munich are somewhat beginning to look like their old self. The Bavarians have had some decent results in the past few weeks and head coach Niko Kovac is looking safe at the helm for now. However, they are still looking to improve their squad and one name which has popped up is that of Thorgan Hazard.

Eden Hazard’s younger brother, Thorgan, in on the shortlist of Bayern Munich, reveals journalist Kristof Terreur. The Belgian forward is currently playing for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga and has fourteen goal contributions in fourteen appearances so far this season.

Thorgan Hazard: on Bayern’s list according to Kicker. Borussia Mönchengladbach are still hoping that Thorgan will sign a new deal. His contract is running out in 2020. pic.twitter.com/IG5C9viDE2 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 13, 2018

Thorgan Hazard’s contract with the German club expires in 2020 with no new deal on the table yet. As a result, Bayern Munich are considering moving for the 25-year-old who has lit up the league this season.

However, the Bavarians are not the only ones monitoring the younger Hazard. Liverpool, along with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be after his signature.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Bayern are known to make some shrewd signings and Thorgan Hazard could end up being just that. The Belgian forward has been enjoying a fantastic season with G’ladbach and could look to move on to a bigger club. With Liverpool, Dortmund, Chelsea, and Bayern all in for his signature, it won’t be long before he makes the move.