Reports: Manchester United and Chelsea defenders on Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal’s brilliant start to the season is in danger of slowing down after the Gunners suffered from several injury blows in defence. Luckily for them, the January transfer window is right around the corner which could help them find a quick fix for their damaged defence.

A long-term injury to Rob Holding, along with an everlasting one to Laurent Koscielny, has seen Arsenal’s title onslaught slow down a bit. The Gunners had picked up the pace after starting the season on back-to-back losses. However, with his defence on the verge of crumbling, the times have quickly turned on Unai Emery.

Nevertheless, The Mirror suggests that the new Arsenal head coach will be allowed to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window. Subsequently, two names which have been linked are Eric Bailly and Gary Cahill of Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively.

Bailly has fallen out of favour at Manchester United and is said to be looking for a way out. Similarly, Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has surrendered his spot to David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger in the starting line-up. Furthermore, head coach Maurizio Sarri has himself hinted that Cahill may no longer be a part of his plans.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Arsenal will surely go looking for a centre-back in January, manager Unai Emery confirmed as much himself. And they could have two Premier League proven players available to them in Eric Bailly and Gary Cahill. While Bailly is expected to fetch quite a lot, Cahill could be a cheaper and short-term investment for the Gunners.