Reports: La Liga giants set sights on PSG superstar

Despite starring for Paris Saint-Germain over the past few years, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani could be on his way out, with Atletico Madrid keen on making a move for the 31-year-old.

Atletico are preparing to offload Diego Costa to the Chinese Super League and are lining up Cavani as his replacement.

After a stellar first season following his return to Atletico from Chelsea, Costa has struggled to maintain his form and is poised for an exit sooner or later.

Atletico are hoping to get as much as £65 million for Costa and will use those funds to lure Cavani to Spain.

The Uruguayan is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, but with the two most expensive players in the world in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the club, he is always likely to be overshadowed.

At Atletico, he would be the main man once again alongside Antoine Griezmann, and it would also afford him a better shot at winning the Champions League, which has long been his dream.

However, Diego Simeone’s side are set to face stiff competition from Chelsea, who are also in the market for a striker and have identified Cavani as the ideal man to lead their title challenge.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: PSG need to offload a few of their big-name players in order to get on the right side of FFP and Cavani may be the one to get the boot. Atletico, on the other hand, would welcome a striker who has netted 126 times in 175 appearances. A move that makes sense for all parties involved.