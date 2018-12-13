Reports: Romelu Lukaku wanted Chelsea move instead of Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku hasn’t enjoyed the best of times since joining Manchester United. And some fans would say that the club themselves haven’t seen the best of Lukaku. However, new reports suggest that the Red Devils were never the first choice of the Belgian striker, who instead wanted to move back to former club Chelsea.

Lukaku moved to Manchester United at the beginning of the 2017-18 season. The Red Devils beat rivals Chelsea for his signature at the eleventh hour, condemning them to a humiliating defeat.

However, according to journalist Duncan Castles, the Belgian striker wanted to move to Chelsea instead and was given false hope by his agent, Mino Raiola.

According to Castles, Lukaku was led to believe that Raiola was conducting talks about a potential transfer with Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia. However, in reality, the discussions never reached the director herself: