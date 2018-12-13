Reports: Barcelona to make shock January swoop for former Real Madrid attacker

Misfiring Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could receive a new lease of life, with reports suggesting Barcelona are seriously pursuing the option of signing the Spaniard.

Morata has struggled to adapt to life in England and has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, with new manager Maurizio Sarri more than happy to utilise Eden Hazard as a lone striker.

Morata has managed just 16 goals in 45 Premier League appearances till date, and Chelsea fans have grown increasingly frustrated with his inability to hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

As a result, he is set to be on his way out, with Spanish champions Barcelona on high alert. The Blaugrana are keen on adding some depth to their strike force, with Luis Suarez their only real first-choice option.

Having allowed Paco Alcacer to leave for Dortmund, and taking into account Munir’s struggles in front of goal, Barcelona feel Morata would be a realistic option. Chelsea are keen on loaning out the forward until the end of the season; a move which would work for all parties involved.

Morata himself shone in Spain during his stint with Real Madrid and it might just be the elixir he needs to regain his devastating touch.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Morata already has one foot out the Chelsea door and an opportunity to join a club of Barcelona’s stature will be one he will jump at. Considering Luis Suarez’s injury woes as well, the Catalan giants desperately need reinforcements in January and they are unlikely to find a top-class striker on the cheap. As a result, a loan move for Morata could be the way to go.

The only stumbling block could be his history with Real Madrid, with Barcelona fans unlikely to be in favour of the move.