Arsenal turn towards Chelsea and Manchester United to replace Rob Holding in January transfer window

Arsenal are in desperate need of a central defender after 23-year-old Rob Holding’s season-ending injury against Manchester United. The London-based club want a January window signing to replace the youngster and are looking at rivals Chelsea and United for it.

Reports from ESPN claim that Unai Emery and co. are targetting United’s Eric Bailly and Chelsea’s Gary Cahill to replace Holding for the short term. The Chelsea veteran has been demoted to the bench by new manager Maurizio Sarri while the Ivory Coast international hasn’t had the best of time under Mourinho at United as well.

Bailly joined United for £30 million in the summer of 2016 but hasn’t been able to cement his position in the starting XI because of injuries and dip in form. Emery, however, is a fan of the defender and has marked him as one of the options to replace Holding.

32-year-old Cahill has been out of Chelsea side as well and is looking for greener pastures. He had earlier stated, “I’m not a guy who is willing to accept not playing. It’s all about playing.

“Your career’s short enough as it is. I’ve got maximum respect for everybody here at the football club, for the fans and all the players. But sometimes you have to make tough decisions to keep your career going forward.”

The report adds that United are reluctant to let Bailly leave but can allow the Argentine Marcos Rojo to move to London.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – While it is highly unlikely that United would let Bailly move to a direct rival, Chelsea can agree to the Cahill deal as he has been a great servant for the club and deserves to move on.