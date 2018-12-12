Real Madrid close in on first January signing with €10 million offer

Manchester City are set to lose another youngster to one of Europe’s big guns as Real Madrid are closing in on the highly-rated 19-year-old Brahim Diaz. The midfielder hasn’t been able to break into the City first team and is looking for greener pastures to continue his career at.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are set to land the City youngster in the January transfer window. The amount believed to be involved is in the region of 10 million euros and Madrid will hand Diaz a six-year contract.

Recently City manager Pep Guardiola accepted that it’s difficult to give the youngster some game time as the English champions side have more than enough great players in their ranks.

“We want Brahim here, the opinion we have of him is very good but in the end, he is competing with [Raheem] Sterling, [Sadio] Mane, [Riyad] Mahrez, Bernardo [Silva]…” he said of the Diaz’s situation.

“It is hard to get minutes. You can’t imagine how hard it is to leave players like Brahim out of the team, I tell you that so often.”

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5 – The youngster has made only three appearances for City this season and has two goals to his name. It looks highly probable that Diaz will be moving to Madrid in the January window.