Eden Hazard price set by Chelsea as Real Madrid close in

The Eden Hazard to Real Madrid transfer sage has been rolling on forever. The Belgian star has, time and again, showed his willingness to join Los Blancos and the move finally seems to be closing completion as Chelsea have named their price for their superstar.

According to reports in Spanish daily Ok Dario, the London-based club have now set a price for Hazard whose deal is set to be expired in 2020. The La Liga giants, it is believed, will have to pay £163million to buy their target from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old recently talked about his possible to move to the Spanish capital, saying, “The new coach [Sarri] thinks football like me, so we’ll see, the family is in London, I’m also going to be 28.

“Me, you know me, I’ve always loved Real, even before [Zinedine] Zidane, we’ll see what happens. As I said, I’m already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year, we’ll see.”

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – With Chelsea now naming their price for the winger, who would be a direct replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid, this is the best opportunity for Florentino Perez to snap his long-term target in the summer. With Ronaldo moving to Juventus for £105million last summer, Los Blancos have enough in the kitty to keep up with the FFP regulations. This one has all the ingredients of being the transfer saga of the summer!