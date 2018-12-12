AC Milan target Manchester United star for a move in January transfer window

Serie A giants AC Milan have turned their attention towards Manchester United forward Marcus Rahsford. The Milan-based club are on the lookout for a striker and believe Rashford can solve their problems, even though for the short term.

The United academy product has made 13 Premier League appearances for the club this season, eight of which were starts. The 21-year-old has returns of three goals and five assists from those appearances.

According to reports in Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have been tracking situations of various strikers across Europe and have shown genuine interest in resigning Zlatan Ibrahimovic as well. However, with no substantial progress in those moves, they have now turned their attention towards Rahsford.

It is believed that they want the Englishman on a six-month loan deal which starts in January and ends with the 2018/19 season. United have made it clear that they do not want to let Rashford leave and tie him on a long-term deal.

However, Milan are still ready to assess the option of having the youngster on board for short term and are ready to convince United that this will help in the overall development of the forward.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – Even though the deal might help Rashford improve his overall game, it looks highly unlikely that United will let one of their most potent goalscorers at a time when they are in dire need of points to move up the Premier League table.