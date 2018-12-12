Reports: Tottenham eye €90m Real Madrid playmaker as Eriksen replacement

Tottenham were completely inactive in this past summer’s transfer window, and it looks like they are prepared to avoid the same mistakes next time around, setting their sights on Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

According to the Sun, Spurs have already opened talks with the Spaniard regarding a possible move next summer.

However, a conflicting report states Asensio has rejected their advances as he seeks to make a career at Real Madrid.

Spurs are in the market for a replacement for playmaker Christian Eriksen, who looks set to leave the club next year.

Eriksen reportedly demanded a massive increase in his weekly wages, which Spurs were unwilling to provide, and as a result is now seeking a move away from England.

Asensio, meanwhile, has struggled to live up to expectations this season. Widely tipped to be Madrid’s driving force following the departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the Spaniard has failed to inspire Los Blancos and finds himself under increasing pressure to deliver.

Tottenham could face competition from Liverpool who were also keen on signing the talented midfielder earlier in the year, but balked at Madrid’s valuation of the 22-year-old.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5: Tottenham might have made Asensio their top priority, but they are unlikely to be able to meet the Spaniard’s valuation, which at over €100m. They could however include Eriksen in a deal that brings Asensio to England, but that too remains unlikely for the time being.