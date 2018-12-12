Reports: Chelsea target PSG superstar as Morata, Giroud replacement

Chelsea have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani in an attempt to alleviate their striking woes.

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have both flattered to deceive, combining for just six goals this season. Morata, in particular, has drawn the wrath of the Chelsea fans after missing a boatload of clear-cut opportunities.

Maurizio Sarri it appears has had enough and is looking to strengthen his side at the earliest as they attempt to close the gap to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Cavani is one of the leading strikers in Europe, and at 31, this will be the last realistic opportunity he gets to move to a top-tier club. His contract expires in 2020 and he will be available on the cheap as a result.

The Blues are likely to face competition from the likes of Napoli and Atletico Madrid, who are eyeing a replacement for the misfiring Diego Costa.

However, with both clubs willing to shell out a maximum of £36m and Chelsea offering up to £45m, the Stamford Bridge outfit are in pole position to sign the Uruguayan.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Chelsea need a world-class striker to ease some of the goal-scoring burden on Eden Hazard. Morata and Giroud are just not reputed goalscorers and could be offloaded to free up some funds for them to pursue Cavani.

£45m is a realistic amount for a player of Cavani’s calibre and it would also allow the Uruguayan a chance to shine in a top-tier competition. The deal ultimately makes sense for all parties involved.