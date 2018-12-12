Reports: Barcelona slap £360m price tag on Arsenal, Chelsea target

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a January exit after rumours emerged that he has fallen out with the board. However, the Catalan giants appear to be in no mood to offload the Frenchman and have reportedly slapped a £360million price tag on his head.

Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Barcelona have told Dembele’s suitors that they would need to meet his release clause in order to secure the Frenchman’s services.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, were interested in signing the World Cup winner and were even lining up a January move for the winger.

However, Barcelona’s evaluation of the mercurial attacker will surely put a spanner in the works.

Dembele starred for Barcelona in their recent Champions League encounter against Tottenham, scoring a spectacular goal, but that has not got him out of the woods yet, with manager Ernesto Valverde still frustrated with his off-the-field antics.

The 21-year-old was earlier dropped from the squad after missing a training session ahead of Barcelona’s game against Real Betis, and more recently, arrived as many as two hours late for practice.

Despite his lackadaisical attitude towards training though, he has remained in fine form this season, chipping in with eight goals and five assists in all competitions thus far.