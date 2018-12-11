Reports: Chelsea set to wrap up deal for first January signing

Chelsea have started the 2018/19 season well under new head coach Maurizio Sarri. However, two losses in their last four games have unravelled the Blues to an extent. And so, it has become clear that the Italian will require some reinforcements if he is to succeed at the London club. Luckily, he might be getting one soon!

It looks like Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is set to reunite with one of his most trusted lieutenants- Elseid Hysaj. The Albanian right back is currently stalling on a new contract at Napoli, in a bid to force through a move to London, reports suggest.

The news is put forward by Emanuele Cammaroto of the Napoli Magazine. The journalist wrote in the magazine regarding Hysaj’s situation:

“Hysaj is on the way out.

“Ancelotti is ready to let him leave, and Aurelio de Laurentiis didn’t appreciate the take it or leave it offer on the contract, as the renewal terms were too high.

“The goodbye is already on the agenda, the Albanian will go to his mentor Sarri.”

Hysaj was given his league debut by none other than Maurizio Sarri, whom he then followed to Napoli. The initial fee for which the Albanian signed for the Naples club was said to be around €5 million, making him the second most expensive player from his country.

However, reports now suggest that the Italian club will hold out for almost ten times that money, if Chelsea is to buy him.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Hysaj’s head was turned by Chelsea’s approach in the summer as well, and it seems that the Albanian international is finally set to reunite with his old boss. Moreover, Napoli are well-adept without the fullback, with Carlo Ancelotti deploying Kevin Malcuit in his position in most matches. There is a high chance that Hysaj is wearing a different shade of blue starting February.