Reports: Italian giants on the cusp of stealing away top Pep Guardiola midfield target in January

Pep Guardiola has long earmarked Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl as a top midfield target, but Man City’s inability to seal the deal has invited interest from AS Roma.

The 23 year old holding midfielder has been a long time target for Pep Guardiola who sees him as an ideal replacement for the ageing Fernandinho.

However, Italian giants AS Roma are said to be in pole position to snap him up in January after making an 18 month loan offer to Dortmund, Calciomercato understands.

Weigl has found game time hard to come by at Dortmund, and is behind Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney in the pecking order after sustaining an ankle injury last season, and would be happy to consider offers in a bid for regular playing time.

He had initially put off interest from the likes of Pep Guardiola in Man City and former boss Thomas Tuchel in PSG, as he had preferred to stay in Dortmund. But with Roma needing a midfield pivot after the departures of Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman, a move to the Italian capital may be a win-win situation for both the team and the player.

