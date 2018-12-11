Reports: Manchester United and Tottenham tussle for 25 million rated Romanian wonderkid

Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino are all set to go head to head again, but this time, in the transfer market.

According to the Sun, both managers are said to be keen on signing Romanian youngster Dennis Man from FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and could spark a bidding war that could see his price conflate to as much as 25 million.

Man, 20, has seven goals in 22 appearances for his team this season and was also part of the 100 players shortlisted for the Golden Boy award for Europe’s best young player.

The attacking midfielder was also said to have been subject of transfer interest from Roma and Fenerbache, with the Turkish club reportedly having a 2.5 million offer rejected off hand by FCSB owner Gigi Becali.

Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his Manchester United squad after suffering a torrid start to the season that sees them in sixth place and 16 points off leaders Liverpool after just 16 games.

Reports have emerged that Ed Woodward has green lighted the 40 million signing of Tottenham center back Toby Alderweireld in January to help the embattled Portuguese manager shore up his leaky defence.