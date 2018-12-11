Reports: Jose Mourinho given green light to sign long-term target for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has made it clear on several occasions that he would like to sign another centre-back for Manchester United. As a consequence, several names have been linked with the Red Devils in the past year, none of which have been acquired yet. However, now it seems that Mourinho will finally be granted his wish to complete the signing of one of his long-term targets.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho is finally set to bring in one of his main transfer targets- Toby Alderweireld. The Portuguese, along with his agent Jorge Mendes, had a meeting with United’s Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward, during which the plans for the upcoming transfer window were laid out.

As a result, Mourinho has finally been given the green light to bring in yet another centre-back to shore up the Manchester United defence.

However, the Portuguese will have to make some compromises as his first choice target, Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, was deemed too expensive. Instead, the report suggests, that Mourinho will now likely move for Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld.

Alderweireld has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest defenders and is out of contract next summer, prompting the Red Devils to make a move for him.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; It is widely known that Jose Mourinho has been crying for a centre back for a long time. Manchester United even launched a speculative move for Diego Godin on the deadline day last summer in order to appease him, only for the player to reject the proposal. However, it seems that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach will be finally granted his wishes in the form of Toby Alderwiereld. It all rests on the shoulders of the player himself now.