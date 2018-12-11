Lyon President blames Liverpool for failed Nabil Fekir move

Much was made about Nabil Fekir’s potential move to Liverpool in the summer. Everything was in place for the deal to be completed only for it to fall through at the eleventh hour. However, no parties gave conclusive answers as to why the deal didn’t go through. However, now, Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has come forward with his take on the situation.

“At the final moment, the three parties did not find an agreement, but not just Liverpool and Lyon, who had had an agreement,” Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas told RMC Sport’s Breaking Sport.

“There was a change of heart from Liverpool’s point of view, as we were in a tight situation in that Nabil was about to go to the World Cup, we decided to finish [talks].

“Nabil at the time was OK with all of that.”

One potential reason that came forward, albeit unconfirmed, was that Fekir was nursing a constant injury. However, Aulas shut down any such reasons and claimed them as excuses from Liverpool’s side.

“I think it was one of the arguments that was used on the Liverpool side, but personally I do not think it was the real reason.”

With the January transfer window coming up, rumours have once again started revolving which involve Nabil Fekir. Nevertheless, the Lyon President is hopeful that the French star will stay at the club and even put his signature on a new contract.

“An extension of contract in Fekir? Yes it is underway, it is on my desk and we will ensure that it can be seen soon,” Aulas said. “A departure this winter for Fekir? I do not think he wants to do it.

“So from the moment that OL can qualify in the Champions League, I do not imagine that Nabil can leave.

“If he wishes, we will meet others again, but I do not imagine he will be leaving this winter.”

Rumours have linked Fekir to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen, however, whether the World Cup winner would want to make the move.