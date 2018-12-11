Reports: Real Madrid set sights on World Cup-winning Manchester United star

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could be all set for a return to Spain, with Real Madrid plotting a move for the Spaniard.

Mata has failed to nail down a regular starting berth this season and has been limited to sporadic appearances off the bench. This has forced him to reconsider his future at Old Trafford and he is reportedly seeking a way out.

Madrid are keen to pounce on the opportunity and swoop in for the midfielder, who spent a good couple of years at Real Madrid Castilla.

Madrid manager Santiago Solari has identified Mata as a replacement for Isco, who has fallen down the pecking order ever since the new manager’s arrival.

The Spanish giants have also lacked any kind of creativity in the midfield, with Luka Modric struggling to replicate last season’s form. Mata’s arrival could ease some of the creative burden on the shoulders of Modric and free him up to find his spark again.

Mata’s contract expires in the summer and he has no intention to sign a new deal.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Mata will be available for free in the summer, so it makes complete sense for Madrid to pursue a deal. They would be getting an experienced playmaker capable of turning matches on his own; something they have lacked this season.

However, United may be keen on cashing in on the Spaniard by offloading him in January although it looks unlikely at the moment.