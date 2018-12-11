Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Barcelona superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be a part of Real Madrid’s rivalry with Barcelona anymore, but he is still prepared to deal them some massive blows, having requested the Juventus board to make a move for star midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Rakitic has long been linked with an exit despite being an integral part of the Barcelona first team. Ronaldo, it appears, is a big fan of the Croatian midfielder and has requested his employers to sign him up at the first opportunity, according to reports in Don Balon.

Juventus are in need of a creative midfielder in the middle of the park, having suffered a number of injury scares in recent times. The likes of Emre Can and Sami Khedira have both missed chunks of the season with injuries and Rakitic would be the perfect candidate to step in seamlessly.

He would be available on the cheap considering he is already 31.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5: Juventus might be willing to make a move for Rakitic, but Barcelona will surely be hesitant in letting him go to a team that could challenge them for the Champions League crown. Rakitic is a key figure in manager Ernesto Valverde’s plans despite the arrival of Arturo Vidal in the summer, and he is unlikely to be released just yet.