Reports: Liverpool plot stunning January swoop for former player

Liverpool are plotting a stunning swoop for AC Milan winger Suso. The Spaniard left the Reds in 2015 for just €1 million after failing to make a mark in the first team, but he is all set to return for 50 times that amount.

Suso has developed into a world-class midfielder ever since his arrival in Italy and he has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists thus far.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a creative midfielder in January, and have set their sights on their former player.

Jurgen Klopp was initially keen on making moves for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, but having made no headway with either, has turned his attention elsewhere.

Suso, whilst still expensive at €50 million, is a much cheaper alternative to the likes of Dembele and Pulisic. Whether he is open to a move to Anfield after his disastrous first spell there remains to be seen.

Milan themselves had previously quashed all rumours regarding his potential exit, stating in a post on their website: “We’re not selling you even for €80 million (£71 million). That was how the outstanding Spaniard was convinced in September to sign a new contract in what was a very important operation for Milan.”

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder in January for reasons known only to them, but there are unlikely to be too many available for cheap. They might not be willing to shell out €50 million on a player they felt was surplus to requirements just a few years ago, but Milan will not settle for anything less, which is likely to result in a standoff.