Former Japan international Mike Havenaar reportedly moving to Bangkok United

Bangkok United keep adding to their talented squad as reports have revealed that they’ve signed former Japanese international Mike Havenaar.

A source claimed that the 31-year-old will move the team as Bangkok United look to further improve their squad after finishing second in the 2018 Thai League 1.

From Vissel Kobe, Havenaar played for Vegalta Sendai when he was sent on loan. He would go on to play six matches for the team, scoring one goal.

The forward played for the Japanese national team from 2011 to 2016, winning 18 international caps and scoring four goals for his country.