Reports: Man United not ready to let Paul Pogba go in January despite Juventus interest

Despite Juventus looking to bring back Paul Pogba to Turin, Manchester United have no intention of letting him go in January.

The French midfielder’s troubles with Jose Mourinho have been well documented, with the pair barely seeing eye to eye.

However, according to ESPN, Manchester United have no interest in allowing the midfielder to leave Old Trafford to January, despite Juventus and Barcelona maintaining a keen interest.

Pogba, who has been relegated to the bench after an extremely poor showing in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at Southampton earlier this month, has been a constant source of unrest and transfer speculation at the club. And even with manager Jose Mourinho promising him a return to the starting eleven midweek against Valencia, it is apparent that their relationship is beyond the point of repair.

However, despite the interest Juventus have displayed in him, United are reportedly not looking to cash in on the World Cup winner this January. Barcelona are also interested in him but cannot cough up the necessary funds due to FFP restrictions.

So despite Pogba and Mourinho not seeing eye to eye, it would seem that they have to continue to co-exist – at least for the time being – for the good of the club.