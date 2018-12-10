Reports: Liverpool considering move for Hazard

Liverpool have started the 2018/19 Premier League season strongly and currently sit in the first position without losing any of their matches. However, reports suggest manager Jurgen Klopp is still looking to add to the firepower of the Reds’ attack and could make a move for a ‘Hazard’ brother in January.

Liverpool are looking to add more depth to their attack after reports emerged that Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke might leave soon. Their search for a forward has led them to Germany, where they are said to be keeping an eye on Eden Hazard’s younger brother, Thorgan.

Liga Financial recently reported that Thorgan Hazard’s release clause stands at a meagre £26 Million, which could tempt the Reds to make a move in January. However, they will have to fend off fierce competition if they intend to bring the Belgian to Anfield.

Hazard has been one of the stars of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season so far, notching 8 goals and 6 assists in 14 appearances. His form has helped Borussia Monchengladbach mount a title charge against rivals Dortmund, who are currently in the first position.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; If the reported value of Thorgan Hazard’s release clause turns out to be true, a lot of clubs would become interested in him. Furthermore, previous reports have linked both Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea with a move for the Belgian, meaning Liverpool will find it difficult to get him in January.