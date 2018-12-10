Reports: Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund to fight for English starlet

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are known to recruit some of the best young talents in Europe. And reports suggest that the two heavyweights are set to go head-to-head for another British talent, currently plying his trade at West Ham United.

According to The Sun, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are set to go to war over West Ham United’s Reece Oxford. The young English defender spent last season on loan at German club Borussia Monchengladbach but has been left on the fringes of the first team since his return.

Several European clubs sent their scouts to watch the youngster in West Ham United U23s match against Chelsea. Amongst the attendees were scouts from Manchester City, Dortmund, and Hoffenheim, rifling speculation of a possible move.

Oxford, 19, is yet to make an appearance for the first team this season, despite making his senior team debut at the age of 16. Although he has vowed to stay and fight for his place at the London Stadium, the youngster could be tempted to make the move elsewhere in the near future.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Oxford is far too good a talent to be wasted on the sidelines, and that in itself could see the youngster make the move. Former loaners Borussia Monchengladbach are also being touted as a possible destination and Oxford could make the move to Germany, after seeing his compatriots Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson playing on a regular basis.