Reports: Barcelona identify heir to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are 31-years-old, which indicates that they are heading towards their final years as professional footballers. Therefore, it is of no surprise that Barcelona have started looking at possible replacements for both. And their search has led them to a Brazilian forward who is currently shining in the Premier League.

It has been just over a year since Richarlison moved to the Premier League from Brazil. During this time, he has already donned the jersey of two clubs- Watford and Everton.

The Brazilian sensation signed with the Hornets after his breakthrough season with Fluminense. However, just a year later, he made the move to Merseyside from London, signing for Marco Silva-led Everton.

However, Daily Star now suggest that Richarlison could be on the move once more, with Barcelona looking to bring him on board to replace their ageing stars. The Brazilian forward can prove to be an especially enticing prospect with his ability to fill in both the wide positions as well as the ‘number 9’ role.

Barcelona have both their star forwards, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, heading towards their final few years as a footballer and would like to keep replacements ready for both. Moreover, Richarlison is not the only name on the list, with the Catalan club still chasing long-term targets Antoine Griezmann and Harry Kane.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Richarlison has been in fine form under Marco Silva at Everton. Therefore, it isn’t exactly surprising that a host of clubs are linked with his signature. And it is likely that Barcelona make a move for him in the near future, especially due to his ability to both lead the line and play out wide.