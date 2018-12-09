Reports: Liverpool go head to head with Barcelona for PSG star

With his contract running out, PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s signature is expected to be hotly contested for by giants of the English and Spanish games.

With Rabiot unable to come to terms with PSG over a new contract, the Frenchman is ready to see out his current deal in the summer of 2019, meaning that he will be free to sign with whichever club he pleases after that.

However, Liverpool is already in contact with the club in a bit to capitalize from his contract standoff, according to L’Equipe. Barcelona is also understood to be interested in his services and would be Rabiot’s preferred destination, but due to the Neymar transfer saga, PSG is reportedly reluctant to engage in further dealings with the Spanish Champions.

Rabiot, who earns £55,000 a week, is said to want some semblance of parity with the club’s top earners like Neymar and Mbappe, both of whom pocket upwards of £200,000.

However, PSG is unwilling to yield to his demands, allowing Liverpool a window to swoop in and sign that extra creative presence that Jurgen Klopp has been yearning for after missing out on Nabil Fekir in the previous transfer window.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; With Liverpool challenging for the CL crown last season, moving to the club where he can be equally – if not more competitive – in Europe, in a better league and be a central player, should be a no brainer for Rabiot.