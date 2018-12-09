Reports: Manchester United pip the likes of Barcelona, Juventus to close in on the next Leroy Sane

United have beaten away the interest of teams like Barcelona, Juventus and PSG to hone in on Amiens player Noam Emeran.

According to Sportsmail, United have reportedly negotiated a 1.8 million fee plus add-ons for Emeran, who opted to join the Red Devils ahead of the likes of other heavyweights like Barcelona and Juventus.

The 16 year old, who has played for the France U-16 squad, is expected to make the move in the January transfer window to join the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and other prodigiously talented players in the Manchester United youth academy.

Emeran reportedly models his style on Manchester City ace winger Leroy Sane and also plays on the left wing.

Manchester United have struggled so far this season, finding themselves in a disappointing 6th position on the table. However, one of the few bright sparks have been provided by youngsters like Anthony Martial and academy graduate, Marcus Rashford.

Jose Mourinho has also showed his willingness to play the likes of fellow youth product Scott McTominay when he deems fit and has promised Andreas Pereira game time in their final Champion’s League group stage match against Valencia in mid week.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; This deal is almost sealed according to most accounts, and Emeran will soon be a Manchester United player in all probability.

