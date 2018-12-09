Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to reunite with former Real Madrid teammate at Juventus?

With Mesut Ozil not fitting into Unai Emery’s team profile of late, Arsenal are reportedly ready to ship him to Italy for just 25 million.

The German maestro may have missed Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 win over Huddersfield due to back spasms, but hadn’t been featuring for Emery’s side for a number of games in the lead up to Saturday’s home game.

Now, Daily Star is reporting that interest in Ozil is rich from Italy, with Inter Milan and Juventus circling to pounce if Arsenal are ready to offload their 350,000 pounds p/w star player.

Ozil and his brother Mutlu will reportedly fly to Italy this week in hopes of brokering a deal, according to the Sun.

However, although Juventus reportedly remain interested to see the reunion between former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil, it is expected that the Serie A leaders will not make a move in January, leaving Inter Milan in pole position to sign the German.

For his part, Unai Emery is looking to free up the wage bill massively when Ozil leaves and also procure funds to strengthen squad depth, now that Aaron Ramsey is also on the outs after failing to agree to a new contract.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Mesut Ozil is a star player for most sides, but with a younger and more dynamic Dybala in the side, Juventus may not prioritize signing another first team caliber player in that position.

(Photo Credits Playing for 90)