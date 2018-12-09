Reports: Barcelona eye £200m Premier League striker as Suarez replacement

Barcelona are plotting a sensational swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer, according to Daily Star.

With Luis Suarez becoming increasingly hit and miss and also prone to injuries, Barcelona have identified Kane as the ideal replacement for the Uruguayan.

However, they will have to shell out a world record-equalling £200m if they are to secure his services.

The English striker is set to take on Barcelona in the Champions League this coming week, and the Catalans will get a good look at him to see if they are indeed keen on pursuing a deal for the World Cup’s Golden Boot winner.

Despite remaining steadfast in their refusal to accept bids for Kane, increasing costs as a result of the delay in switching to their new stadium might force Spurs to offload the striker, who already has nine goals in the league this season.

While Kane remains their No. 1 summer target, the Catalan giants have also been linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Barcelona do need a new striker to replace the aging Suarez, but £200m might be a bit too much for them to shell out and they might have to turn their attention elsewhere.