Reports: PSG plot shock summer swoop for €150m-rated Real Madrid target

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a shock summer move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, according to the Mirror.

Hazard has refused to commit his future to Chelsea and has been constantly linked with a move away from the club.

The likes of Real Madrid and even Barcelona were interested in signing the Belgian star in the summer, and Hazard even hinted at the possibility of making the switch to Manchester City recently, but now it appears PSG are leading the race to sign the attacker.

The 27-year-old still has 18 months on his contract, with the Stamford Bridge outfit keen on extending his stay, offering him a whopping £300,000 per week bumper contract.

However, Hazard is keen on keeping his options open and PSG might be a potential landing spot.

The French giants have fallen afoul of Financial Fair Play rules and will probably have to sell either Neymar or Mbappe if they are to fund a move for Hazard in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: With Neymar attempting to force a move to Spain, PSG will indeed explore the Hazard option seriously as they line up a replacement for the Brazilian.

Hazard though has repeatedly expressed his desire to turn out for Real Madrid and if they do indeed match PSG’s offer, the Belgian is likely to favour a move to Spain.