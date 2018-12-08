Manchester United and Chelsea still in the hunt to sign Juventus star

Manchester United and Chelsea may well still have a shot at signing Juventus star Alex Sandro, Tuttosport are reporting. The left back signed a new deal keeping him in Turin till 2023, but there still may be an opening for the two Premier League clubs.

Sandro’s new deal was signed just this week, but the report claims that the need for a defender could be enough to clubs to lure the 27-year-old from Italy.

Juventus were quick to tie down their man to a new contract, and manager Massimiliano Allegri has made it clear in the past that he does not wish to sell his full back, but if the price is right, things could yet change.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for a rugged defender, and after being linked with Sandro in the past, may wish to go all out to sign him this time around.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Juventus seem firm on their decision not to sell, and the new contract suggests that. Chelsea and United may have to wait this one out for now.