Dutch star’s agent believes ‘no deal’ from PSG for €75m-rated player

The saga surrounding Frenkie De Jong took another turn today, after the Dutchman’s agent rubbished reports of a move to PSG this season. He further laid down that his client would stay put at Ajax till next summer as well.

FOX Sports Asia reported, as did other sources, that De Jong was the subject of an offer from PSG in the region of €75m, and that the Parisians were keen on getting him on board for a move as soon as possible.

But it is now being reported by NOS that De Jong’s agent Ali Dursan believes that a move hasn’t been finalized and that his client is very much staying put at Ajax.

“There’s no deal yet,” Dursan said. “Frenkie will stay at Ajax til next summer. That’s guaranteed and it’s all I can say right now.”

It is a blow for PSG, considering that the French team showed considerable interest in signing the 21-year-old, but if what the agent says is true, it opens up possibilities for other European giants such as Real Madrid and Barcelona to swoop in and perhaps take a shot at signing the talented youngster.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 1.5/5 – Not much to say here, if the deal is off, there appears to be little doubt that a move can materialize only next summer.