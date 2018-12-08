5 transfer deals Liverpool could likely seal in January

Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Liverpool are unlikely to be involved in any major incoming transfers in January but there will certainly be a few players on their way out of the club either on loan or permanently.

Bear in mind that we have considered both incomings and outgoings.

Divock Origi (Out, permanent)

Divock Origi has been in the news recently after he scored a last-second winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby. However, that was only his second appearance of the season and so far, he has made only one start in all competitions.

The Belgian is currently the third choice striker at the club and has only six months left on his current contract. He had offers to leave the club in the summer but stayed put after refusing approaches from multiple clubs. However, the 23-year-old is likely to leave on a permanent deal in January.

Origi has been linked with a move to multiple clubs including Everton, Galatasaray and Wolverhampton Wanderers with the latter looking like the most likely destination.

Dominic Solanke (Out, loan)

Last season, Dominic Solanke was Liverpool’s second choice striker for most of the season and was even on the bench for the UEFA Champions League final. However, the promising youngster is yet to feature for Liverpool this season.

Solanke’s only involvement in a matchday squad this season for Liverpool was being named on the bench for a League Cup match against Chelsea. Although he hasn’t featured for Liverpool, he has been in good form for England U21.

The 21-year-old has a long-term future under Jurgen Klopp but needs to move on loan to ensure he gets regular playing time. He has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs including Wolves but he has been linked with a move to Scottish club, Rangers, managed by Steven Gerrard.

Two Liverpool academy products, Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria, are on loan at Rangers already and both players have performed well under Gerrard. Considering this, Rangers might be the best destination for Solanke.

Lazar Markovic (Out, permanent)

It’s amazing that Lazar Markovic is still a Liverpool player! He hasn’t played a competitive game for the Reds after his debut season in 2014/15 and has since played for Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht on loan with little success.

Markovic was close to completing a move to Anderlecht on transfer deadline day in the summer but the move broke down after the two parties couldn’t agree on personal terms.

The Serbian has been left out of Liverpool’s Premier League squad and Champions League squad this season and has been forced to train at the club’s academy ground. The 24-year-old is also into the final six months of his contract and Liverpool will be hoping to move him on in January.

Adam Lallana (Out, permanent)

When Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager, Adam Lallana quickly became one of the key first team players at the club. However, an injury which kept him out for most of the 2017/18 season and the arrival of new players over the years has seen him fall down the pecking order.

Lallana has played just five games this season and made only three starts in all competitions. Even when he has played, he has failed to make any significant impact and has thus drawn plenty of criticism from the Liverpool fans.

The 30-year-old rarely makes the bench these days at Liverpool owing to the immense competition for places in midfield. If a suitable offer comes in for the England international, then Liverpool are likely to part ways with him in January.

Nabil Fekir (In, permanent)

Jurgen Klopp said that Liverpool will not spend heavily in January unless there is an injury crisis but a move for Nabil Fekir cannot be ruled out.

Last season, Liverpool failed to land Virgil van Dijk during the summer transfer window but they eventually signed him in January. The same could happen with Fekir and it looks like Olympique Lyon are willing to part ways with their captain as he hasn’t signed a new contract.

It is no secret that Liverpool attempted to sign Fekir before the FIFA World Cup but pulled out of the move due to reasons only known to the parties involved. There has been a lot of discussions this season about the lack of creativity in the Liverpool midfield and Fekir could be the man to solve that issue