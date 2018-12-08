5 deals Real Madrid could likely seal in January

With the January transfer approaching at a quick pace, clubs are already working hard to make tweaks to their respective teams in order to make them a better unit. Real Madrid are no exception here as we have witnessed their problems so far this season. Keeping that in mind, here are five deals that the Galacticos could complete in January.

Bear in mind that we have considered both incomings and outgoings.

#5 Vinicius (Out, loan)

Vinicius Jr. has earned rave reviews for how he has started his career at the Bernabeu. However, in Madrid’s last game against Melilla, the crude aspect of his game became visible.

Despite the fact that he scored a goal and made an assist, a lot of work needs to be done by the young Brazilian if he hopes to make it at the Bernabeu. According to Don Balon, Madrid have received a loan offer from Espanyol for the Brazilian as the idea is to provide him with as many minutes in the league as possible.

#4 Mario Hermoso (In, permanent)

The Espanyol defender can be bought back by Madrid for a mere €7.5 million. This made him a very interesting prospect for the Galacticos when they were suffering from injuries in defence.

However, the rise of Javi Sanchez may have cooled off this trail, but since he would cost next to nothing, the Merengues could be enticed into triggering his buy-back and bring him back home.

#3 Kiko Casilla (Out, permanent)

Real Madrid have three senior goalkeepers in their ranks currently. Such is the cluster in the position that Kiko Casilla has become a forgotten man at the Bernabeu.

Without even a single appearance to his name so far this season, he is almost certain to leave in January with Newcastle United being linked to the former Espanyol shot-stopper.

#2 Isco (Out, permanent)

This is quite unlikely given that the Galacticos don’t usually sell their star players in January. However, taking into consideration as to how little he has played since Santi Solari has come in, Isco could push for a move.

He did score two goals against Melilla in the Copa del Rey in Madrid’s last game but he would need to do more than just that if he is to get in the good books of Solari. With Chelsea, Juventus, and Manchester City amongst those interested, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to envisage his departure.

#1 Exequiel Palacios (In, permanent)

The most likely signing that Real Madrid could make this winter is that of Exequiel Palacios. He is already going to play at the Bernabeu in a few days’ time as River Plate take on Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores and could seal a move in the coming months.

Speaking about Madrid’s interest in Palacios, River president Rodolfo D’Onofrio said: “The club can’t be closed and must open themselves up to negotiation. That a player from River goes to Madrid is also prestigious for River.”

“He’s at a great level, but I think it would be good to play for one more year in Argentina. However, that is not my decision. We will negotiate, Madrid know that.”

So, basically, Real Madrid are interested in the player and River are willing to negotiate – and we all know what that means.